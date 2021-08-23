Two women injured in Rose Creek crash this weekend

ROSE CREEK — Two people were taken to the hospital on Saturday, Aug. 21, after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 56.

Sydney Marine Bendtsen, 23, of Rose Creek, was driving a 2019 Ford Fusion northbound on County Road 19, and Craig Thomas Knight, 67, of Leroy, was driving a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country westbound on Highway 56 when the vehicles collided at the intersection at 12:51 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Knight was uninjured from the crash, but his passengers, Emogene Helen Knight, 97, of Leroy, and Patsy Ann Newell, 76, of Vadnais Heights, were both taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life-threatening injuries. Bendtsen was uninjured from the crash. Information on her passenger has not been released at this time.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Rose Creek Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the scene.