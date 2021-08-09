U of M to require students to be vaccinated

The University of Minnesota will require students attending all five of its campuses, including the University of Minnesota Rochester, to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once the shot gets full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected in the coming weeks, according to a letter from University President Joan Gabel.

Gabel said the vaccine will be added to the list of immunizations already required for students, "with appropriate exemptions." She said details regarding the timing and grace period of the vaccine, as well as the consequences for non-compliance, would be forthcoming.

The proposed policy represents a reversal from the U's previous position, which shied away from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations, but sought to encourage students to get the vaccine.

"While we share excitement and optimism for an incredible, on-campus fall semester, we must also remain vigilant in our ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Gabel said in a letter to students and staff. "This will allow us the best chance to have normal campus activity this fall and uninterrupted in-person, on-campus instruction."

The proposed mandate must be approved by the Board of Regents, which is expected. The requirement would apply to the roughly 60,000 students at the U's five campuses. University of Minnesota Rochester enrolls about 800 students.

The move aligns the university with hundreds of colleges nationwide that have implemented vaccination mandates, including Michigan State University, Purdue University and the University of Florida.

With the delta variant surging and infections on the rise, colleges are joining hospitals and nursing homes in mandating vaccines in the face of resistance from some quarters of the population in getting the shot. University faculty and students who haven't been vaccinated must agree to be regularly tested for COVID-19.

Since COVID-19 vaccines began to be rolled out in the U.S. in December, they have been distributed under emergency use authorization for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Minnesota's other public college system, Minnesota State, which includes Winona State University, Rochester Community and Technical College, and Riverland Community College in the region, is not requiring students to be vaccinated.

The change comes after many U professors and staff criticized university leadership for only requiring masks and not vaccinations.