U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosting open house in Winona to discuss updated dredged draft plan

WINONA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be hosting an open house on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to discuss its updated Mississippi River Pool 6 draft dredged material management plan and environmental assessment, according to a news release from the Corps.

The open house will be held at the Winona Historical Society at 160 Johnson St. in Winona from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The updated draft plan describes what the Corps proposes to do with the dredged material, or river sand, near Winona once it’s removed from the Mississippi River navigation channel. The plan also no longer includes the large Winona Harbor expansion site due to input received as part of the 2020 public review. It also adds two placement opportunities and a transfer site next to the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.

The draft plan and environmental assessment are on the Corps' website at http://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx . Copies are also available at the Winona Public Library.

People needing special accommodations at the meeting are asked to contact Bob Edstrom at 651-290=5026, or robert.k.edstrom@usace.army.mil no later than June 20.

Public comments on the draft plan or environmental assessment must be submitted by July 15, 2022, via mail to District Engineer, St. Paul District, Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North; 180 Fifth Street East; Suite 700; St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1638, or by email at StPaulDMMP@usace.army.mil .