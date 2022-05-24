SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeking public comment on proposed changes in Upper Lake Pepin

Comments can be submitted until Saturday, June 11, 2022.

After Deadline: Lake Pepin
The changes would occur on the Pierce County Islands in Upper Pool 4 of the Mississippi River.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
May 24, 2022 11:24 AM
GOODHUE COUNTY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a Supplemental Environmental Assessment for proposed modifications to the Pierce County Islands in Upper Pool 4 of the Mississippi River, and are seeking public comment on the draft.

In 2017, a feasibility study was initiated by Corps officials to determine steps that could be taken to improve the habitat in Upper Lake Pepin, especially in Catherine Pass.

The solutions proposed in the draft include four islands, refuge dredging, a water level management dike and control structure, an access road, two backwater dredged areas, three areas of shoreline protection, a mudflat, access dredging and a partial closure of Catherine cut. The measures are designed to reduce sediment and increase water clarity within the area.

Engineering and design studies conducted since the completion of the Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment in 2020 resulted in proposed modifications to the project, which include two additional mudflats with berms and rock protection, creation of four pothole wetlands and additional access dredging.

The draft documents describing the project and the environmental impacts in detail are available to the public and can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website, www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx .

Comments on the environmental assessment should be submitted no later than June 11, 2022.

Questions on the project or comments on the supplemental EA can be directed to Nick Vottero, project manager, at 651-290-5316 or nicholas.g.vottero@usace.army.mil . Please address all formal written correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 180 5th St. E., Suite 700, St. Paul, MN 55101.

Related Topics: RED WING-WELCHU.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
