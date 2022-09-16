U.S. Department of Education names Rochester's Lincoln K-8 a Blue Ribbon School

ROCHESTER — Lincoln K-8, the district-wide choice school in southeast Rochester, just became a little more unique.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced that Lincoln is being named a Blue Ribbon School, which recognizes its high academic performance. According to Lincoln Principal Jim Sonju, the recognition is based on five years of performance.

"To me, that's the most rewarding piece of this," Sonju said. "Knowing all the challenges and all the perseverance we had going through COVID. And then we came out the other end with a Blue Ribbon."

Lincoln is one of 297 schools throughout the nation to receive the designation this year. In Rochester, Lincoln is one of only three schools to have received the award. Friedell Middle School received it in 2015, and Washington Elementary received it in 2017.

Overall, there are 24 schools in the Rochester School District, not counting the preschools or the district's new online school. All three schools that have received the Blue Ribbon designation have been district-wide choice schools.

Lincoln is the only school in the district where students can attend for nine years. Sonju said that helps create a family atmosphere in the building since families have been connected to the school for so long.

Sonju said another thing that makes the school so successful is its innovative drive and its focus on STEM activities. One shining example of that work was in 2011 when Lincoln students traveled with Mayo researchers to a science conference in Washington D.C. At that time, the students had the chance to meet President Obama in the White House Situation Room .

"That STEM piece has been really huge for our whole community, (both) when they're here and then when they go off to do amazing things," Sonju said of Lincoln's students. "We're trying to impact the world now. We don't want our kids to wait until they're done with high school."

