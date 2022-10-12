UMR sees 11% growth in first-year students and continues its upward trajectory

ROCHESTER — The University of Minnesota Rochester continues to cut against the grain of higher education institutions: Enrollment grew by double-digits in first-year students this fall, UMR officials announced today.

Officials said that the healthcare-oriented school grew by 11% in first year students. However, UMR reported zero growth in overall students in terms of undergraduate, graduate, professional and other programs.

UMR growth in overall students increased by 2% students in 2021 and 11% in 2020.

UMR Chancellor Lori Carrell said the growth in first-year students is "where we need to grow."

UMR does consider itself a growing campus even though it didn't grow in overall numbers, because first-year students "stay with us."

"The number of first-year students is really indicative where we're headed," Carrell said. "It is significant growth in the first-year class."

The news of UMR's enrollment expansion in first-year students comes months after the school announced that it was leasing and converting several floors to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel into a 403-bed student dorm with dining, recreation and student space.

The decision by UMR to lease the downtown hotel was a bet on the school’s growth, and today’s news appears to bear out that optimistic expectation. The new housing and dining facilities will come online in the fall 2023.

"We don't have enough space for all the first-year students by just a few, and we've worked with them," Carrell said. "But we couldn't grow another first-year student without more housing. We are bursting at the seams."

University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor Lori Carrell July 15, 2020, in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo

UMR now serves just under 1,000 students, but didn’t say how short it was from the 1,000-student threshold. Reaching 1,000 students has always been viewed as a key threshold for the Rochester campus, not only because of the number’s symbolic significance but its relationship to the school’s growth plans.

The school’s pace of growth has always depended on how fast it grows in student numbers. UMR’s Bluff Top Growth plan imagines three scenarios of growth based on when it reaches 1,000, 1,500 and 2,500 students.

Other items of note about UMR enrollment:

