We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

UMR sees 11% growth in first-year students and continues its upward trajectory

The news comes several months after the University of Minnesota Rochester said it was leasing a downtown hotel.

01 092221-UNIVERSITY-OF-MINNESOTA-ROCHESTER-ENROLLMENT-06694.jpg
Grace Mikkelson, left, and Mariah Hennings, both University of Minnesota Rochester students, discuss a class they share Sept. 22, 2021, at UMR in downtown Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
October 12, 2022 04:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The University of Minnesota Rochester continues to cut against the grain of higher education institutions: Enrollment grew by double-digits in first-year students this fall, UMR officials announced today.

Also Read
Brad Finstad
Local
Finstad to conduct listening tours in Southeast Minnesota on Thursday
Rep. Brad Finstad is running against DFL-candidate Jeff Ettinger in the 1st Congressional District.
October 11, 2022 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Shanna Lunasin
Community
Shanna Lunasin survived child cancer, now she shows others how to do the same
Lunasin started mentoring children as an 8-year-old child, now she is a founder of a Rochester-based nonprofit that seeks to build networks of support among families.
October 10, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Officials said that the healthcare-oriented school grew by 11% in first year students. However, UMR reported zero growth in overall students in terms of undergraduate, graduate, professional and other programs.

UMR growth in overall students increased by 2% students in 2021 and 11% in 2020.

UMR Chancellor Lori Carrell said the growth in first-year students is "where we need to grow."

UMR does consider itself a growing campus even though it didn't grow in overall numbers, because first-year students "stay with us."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The number of first-year students is really indicative where we're headed," Carrell said. "It is significant growth in the first-year class."

The news of UMR's enrollment expansion in first-year students comes months after the school announced that it was leasing and converting several floors to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel into a 403-bed student dorm with dining, recreation and student space.

The decision by UMR to lease the downtown hotel was a bet on the school’s growth, and today’s news appears to bear out that optimistic expectation. The new housing and dining facilities will come online in the fall 2023.

"We don't have enough space for all the first-year students by just a few, and we've worked with them," Carrell said. "But we couldn't grow another first-year student without more housing. We are bursting at the seams."

071520.N.RM.LORI.CARRELL.02215.jpg
University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor Lori Carrell July 15, 2020, in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo

UMR now serves just under 1,000 students, but didn’t say how short it was from the 1,000-student threshold. Reaching 1,000 students has always been viewed as a key threshold for the Rochester campus, not only because of the number’s symbolic significance but its relationship to the school’s growth plans.

The school’s pace of growth has always depended on how fast it grows in student numbers. UMR’s Bluff Top Growth plan imagines three scenarios of growth based on when it reaches 1,000, 1,500 and 2,500 students.

Other items of note about UMR enrollment:

  • There were 226 total new UMR students in its four-year undergraduate programs. These include both new high school graduates and external transfer students.
  • Two-thirds of UMR’s students are “underrepresented.” That means they are either first-generation students, low-income students or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color). Forty-six percent of UMR students are BIPOC. 
  • The majority of UMR students – 80% – are from Minnesota.
  • UMR will have room to grow when its new housing and dining facilities become available next fall. 
Related Topics: EDUCATIONHIGHER EDUCATIONROCHESTERUNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA ROCHESTER
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
International Walk to School Day
Local
Learning on the go: Rochester students let their curiosity loose on Walk to School Day
Slider, the mascot for the Rochester Honkers baseball team, led the crowd of short-legged students down the sidewalks on their way to school.
October 12, 2022 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Lizzie 102.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Rock-fueled 'Lizzie' takes its hacks at Mantorville Theatre Company
"Lizzie" brings a goth and rock musical theater style to the 1892 axe murder case surrounding Lizzie Borden.
October 12, 2022 02:06 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Copy of FB Event Cover Photo for Crafts & Cocktails (Facebook Event Cover).png
Local
Hormel Historic Home hosting Crafts & Cocktails event on Oct. 29
The day will involve several crafting tutorials along with lunch, dessert and specialty cocktails.
October 12, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_9301.JPG
Local
Mostly dry fall conditions help Olmsted County farmers
While Friday nights have forecasted rain for much of the football season, Olmsted County received 0.63 inches of rain in September as compared to the average of two and a half to three inches.
October 12, 2022 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell