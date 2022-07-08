SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
UMR's big bet: University expects growth despite college enrollment drops nationwide

University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor Carrell answers 10 questions about UMR's future.

DoubleTree by Hilton
The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Rochester on Friday, June 10, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
July 08, 2022 08:56 AM
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Rochester is placing a big bet on its future.

With its recent 12-year, $50 million deal to lease the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Rochester for student housing, UMR is signaling unequivocally that it intends to grow.

Yet UMR’s expectations of student growth come at a time when the overall pool of undergraduate students has been shrinking over the past decade. It is reflected in the fact that many state universities, colleges and private colleges have seen plunging enrollment during the same time.

UMR finds itself in a happier place. It is projecting growth despite trend lines that are running in the opposite direction.

Why? And how fast does it expect to grow? And when does it expect to begin building a new downtown campus in southwest Rochester, where it has been buying up properties for the last decade?

UMR Chancellor Lori Carrell answered these and other questions about the university’s future during a Q & A with the PB this week.

071520.N.RM.LORI.CARRELL.02266.jpg
University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor Lori Carrell Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Why are you so confident that the University of Minnesota Rochester will grow?

There are a number of reasons. One is our health niche. As we look at other state systems of higher education, we do see that campuses that have an academic niche were more likely to flourish, even through the pandemic. And that’s been the case for the Rochester campus.

It’s also about our student outcomes. The kinds of careers we’re preparing students for are in great demand in the state of Minnesota and beyond. These grads are really needed. And they also want to make a living. So they want to do both. And this is a place where we can be really clear about what that looks like for our graduates.

What happens if the students don’t show up and enrollment goes south?

Then, we will not have met our goals. The health care industry will be disappointed. Our partner, Mayo Clinic, would be disappointed. I would be disappointed. We know that the best laid plans can be interrupted. Right? And then we adapt. So that’s what we would do.

Does the University of Minnesota leadership see UMR as a growth opportunity?

Absolutely. Its (investment in the Rochester campus) is evidence of confidence in the innovative vision of this campus. We are doing it differently. Different outcomes — that’s the most important because students are at the center of what we do. But it’s also a different approach to facilities. So, to remodel and do a 12-year lease on a hotel that is connected through the skyway to our existing facilities is creative and smart.

You look at the cost differential between a project like this, where we’re repurposing space, and a brand new building in this time of inflation and higher interest rates. We’re talking about a significant difference in costs. And the primary reason that matters is that we have to keep higher education affordable for students.

Of the four outlying campuses that make up the University of Minnesota system — Rochester, Morris, Duluth and Crookston — is the Rochester campus the only one growing?

Yes. There are Board of Regents presentations on the enrollment numbers that do indicate the trajectory of all the campuses.

The 2014 UMR master plan called for UMR to build its first academic building in downtown Rochester within six to eight years. We are now in year eight. There hasn’t been any construction there at all. Is that still the plan?

It is still the plan. UMR’s Bluff Top Strategic Plan, which is incorporated into the University of Minnesota’s system wide strategic plan, MPACT 2025, does project a campus of 2,500 students (UMR currently has about 1,000 undergraduate, graduate and non-degree students).

Of course, when we look at that 2014 plan, I saw no mention of a pandemic. I don’t think it was predicted. But overall, in every sector, how we use space is being rethought. We know there’s more remote working, more hybrid work, We will look at the comprehensive campus plan in 2023, and we’ll have a little more hindsight than we do even now to say, how does that shake out.

The University of Minnesota Rochester has grown. It just hasn’t grown in the manner described in the master plan. And isn’t that because UMR relies on public private partnerships like G.H. Holdings to build 318 Commons or Titan Development to convert the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel into student housing? So long as you rely on that model, you don’t really have control of your future. Do you agree with that?

I agree with the notion of being creative in ways that serve our students. This is a campus that’s all about students. That has to do with the quality of their education, that has to do with its costs. It isn’t that the P3 approach is prioritized for its own sake. However, another priority for the campus is to contribute to the community of Rochester and to contribute to the vibrancy of downtown.

So if P3 gets us there and we can find another great partner or partners, then that’s what we’ll stay with. If that ceases to be the way to live out those principles, we’re going to adapt. We’ll just keep adapting.

Does the University of Minnesota plan to go to the state Legislature to seek bonding dollars to build a UMR academic building or main building sometime in the future?

What is known is that the University of Minnesota is committed to having a Rochester campus and having it in downtown Rochester.

And having a building that it owns and not leases?

That will be discussed in the planning.

What do you see as UMR’s immediate infrastructure needs in the future?

Housing was absolutely the No. 1 need. And housing will continue to be our forward-looking challenge. So it will take a few years before we’re short again, but not very many.

You have 1,000 students now. Within the next decade, in 2032, how big do you think the campus will be?

We can get to 2,500 students. Let’s knock on wood, provided that we have no other major societal disruptions.

What we want to do is adapt our educational approaches to the needs of the healthcare industry. The needs are great and higher tech is going to influence how health care is delivered. And we’re going to be right there with them in partnership adapting the way we do education.

Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
