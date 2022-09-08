Unified development code approved with last-minute council tweaks

ROCHESTER — A handful of last-minute tweaks came with the approval of Rochester’s new unified development code.

“We’re setting the rules by which we expect people to operate,” said Rochester City Council member Nick Campion, who introduced several of the changes to provide protections for residential neighborhoods next to emerging commercial development.

While nine of Tuesday’s 15 overall proposed changes were approved by the majority of the council, some council members voiced concern about increasing the cost of development,

“You are going to drive up the cost of affordable housing,” council member Shaun Palmer said of proposed requirements that would potentially increase costs for builders.

At the end of discussion that dominated Wednesday’s nearly 6.5-hour meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve the unified development code, which will replace the current zoning ordinance, which guides development in the city.

The council decision follows nearly three years of work on the new code, which included five cycles of community review of various drafts.

“The largest part of this was the engagement,” said Ryan Yetzer, the deputy director of Rochester Community Development.

City staff, along with consultants from Denver-based Clarion Associates, led a variety of in-person and online discussions aimed at informing community members of the proposed changes and their potential impacts.

“It’s given people multiple chances to look at the product,” Clarion director Don Elliot said of events that included displays and engagement in city parks and a variety of community events.

With that, 15 residents raised concerns Tuesday about elements of the proposed code. While many supported the overall goal of the new code, they said it fell short of expectations.

“I support UDC instead of the haphazard patchwork of permitting that goes on today,” Rochester resident Paula Hardin told the council. “There are some major opportunities with this particular version of proposed UDC requirements, though I don’t see it as ready for primetime.”

She voiced a desire to ban future construction of cul de sacs in the code, as well as about the proposed reduction of public hearings, which was the dominant concern among participants in the public hearing.

Yetzer said the code does reduce the number of public hearings in front of the City Council or the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission, but it also increases the number of required neighborhood meetings between the developer and residents.

“The UDC reduces public hearings in some situations, but it does not remove public hearings,” he said, noting the reduction is aimed to eliminate what staff has determined to be unnecessary hearings.

Council member Molly Dennis suggested a revision to the code to add public hearings to be closer to current practices, but failed to find agreement on the council.

Five North Broadway Avenue business owners also spoke out against the code, due to impacts of the new Transit-Oriented Zoning District that was implemented in 2019.

“It just seems to me it’s underhanded,” said Marv Sawyer of Pro Cut Firewood, who said he’s facing limitations on plans for expanding his business at 2660 N. Broadway Ave.

Yetzer said the new code doesn’t create new limits for the nearly three-year-old zoning change, and city staff have offered options for further development for some businesses that face limits due to the zoning change.

Palmer sought to add more flexibility by requesting flexibility for businesses that end up becoming non-conforming uses following a zone change, but failed to get enough council support to revise the proposed code.

With approval of the code, Community Development staff will start working toward planned implementation on Jan. 1, giving city staff, developers and others time to make adjustments for a shift in practices.

Yetzer said it also provides time to make tweaks if a critical error is found in the new code.

In addition to potential changes before implementation, he said Community Development staff plan to review the code at least annually to determine whether changes are needed.

