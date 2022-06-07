United Way brings in author and journalist Michele Norris as speaker for annual fundraiser

ROCHESTER — Through her project The Race Card, journalist and author Michele Norris invites people to share their thoughts and observations about identity in just six words. Its goal: to start conversations about race.

Norris, a Minneapolis native, will be speaking at United Way’s Power of Purpose fundraiser at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

According to Jennifer Teske, the vice president of resource development for United Way, the organization got in contact with Norris after recognizing how Norris’ work aligned with United Way’s mission, which is “to dismantle systemic, institutional, and historical barriers based on race, ethnicity, ability, and other identities so they no longer determine socioeconomic, education, and health outcomes.”

At the upcoming fundraiser, eight to 10 community members will share their race cards to start an open discussion on race in America.

“The author’s going to be speaking about how we talk about race in America, how we can have those quality conversations (while) being transparent and open,” Teske said. “This fundraiser really ties well into what the speaker is talking about and our work in equity within the community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The money raised at the fundraiser will support United Way’s general operations and programs, which center around advancing equity in the community. According to Teske, the advocacy work done by United Way is ever-changing and something the organization tries to do is stay responsive to community needs.

“We hope to have a very diverse crowd and a crowd that is willing to have those open and honest conversations,” Teske said. “I think in that way we are leading in our community in having conversations about equity.”

United Way dedicated itself to equity and has signed onto the Rochester Nonprofit Consortium's Commitment to Racial Justice program, which was formed after the murder of George Floyd as a commitment to taking action towards addressing institutional biases and policies that reinforce racism among Rochester’s nonprofits.

Teske said what’s unique about this event is that it will create a safe space where hopefully the attendees feel comfortable sharing their experiences and being vulnerable while having conversations about race and inequality in America.

“I think that we don’t allow often the space to have those conversations because they are, quite frankly, sometimes hard conversations to have unless there is that safe space,” Teske said.

For anyone interested in attending, visit the United Way website for the event at uwolmsted.org/pop .