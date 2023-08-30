Unlicensed tattoo artist accused of sexually assaulting client during tattoo session

WINONA — A 38-year-old Winona man is accused of sexually assaulting a client during a tattoo session in the man's unlicensed tattoo parlor, according to new charges filed in Winona County.

Travis Wayne Musilek is expected to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2023, for charges of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and body art license violation, both gross misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint:

Musilek repeatedly sexually assaulting a female client on June 5, 2023, while the woman was getting a tattoo from Musilek.

A Winona police officer spoke with the woman a day after the assault and watched videos the woman took of the tattoo session.

The videos show Musilek repeatedly touching the woman during the session in ways that had nothing to do with the tattoo, the complaint said.

He denied sexually assaulting the woman to police.

While Musilek told an officer that he had been tattooing since 2017, law enforcement was unable to find any record of Musilek having a license on the Minnesota Department of Health's website.