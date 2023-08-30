6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Unlicensed tattoo artist accused of sexually assaulting client during tattoo session

Travis Wayne Musilek, 38, of Winona, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a female client on June 5, 2023, while the woman was getting a tattoo from Musilek.

SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:47 AM

WINONA — A 38-year-old Winona man is accused of sexually assaulting a client during a tattoo session in the man's unlicensed tattoo parlor, according to new charges filed in Winona County.

Travis Wayne Musilek is expected to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2023, for charges of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and body art license violation, both gross misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint:

Find more news important to you

Musilek repeatedly sexually assaulting a female client on June 5, 2023, while the woman was getting a tattoo from Musilek.

A Winona police officer spoke with the woman a day after the assault and watched videos the woman took of the tattoo session.

ADVERTISEMENT

The videos show Musilek repeatedly touching the woman during the session in ways that had nothing to do with the tattoo, the complaint said.

He denied sexually assaulting the woman to police.

While Musilek told an officer that he had been tattooing since 2017, law enforcement was unable to find any record of Musilek having a license on the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Charlie 2020 pic.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Charlie Berens adds second show to Rochester stop
3m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
RPD - ASSAULT.png
Local
Rochester man accused of attacking wife with machete Tuesday night
1h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
CarlyMaes1
Members Only
Business
Chatfield sisters create their childhood dream with Carly Mae's Bakery
3h ago
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_6582.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
'Fall' for some delicious pies
1h ago
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Greg LeGette
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester-based composer built music career like a symphony
4h ago
 · 
By  John Sievers
PIGSKIN - John Marshall's Eli Ladu and Zach Ladu
Members Only
Prep
Football, family are big — BIG — for John Marshall's Ladu brothers
4h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Members Only
Prep
12 southeastern Minnesota football players to watch in ’23
5h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten