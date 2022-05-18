Up to $250k in state DMC funds will help upgrade Chateau Theatre for new use

ROCHESTER — An up to $250,000 additional investment to upgrade the historic Chateau Theatre was approved Wednesday morning.

The cost for planned electrical upgrades, staging and lighting are expected to come from state Destination Medical Center funds.

Jamie Rothe, community engagement and experience director for DMC’s Economic Development Agency, said the expense is related to plans for Threshold Arts to activate the building with a variety of live performances and exhibits, along with rental opportunities,

“It’s really a beautiful building, but it’s a shell of the building, and we learned a lot along the way,” she said of the internal upgrades.

The city purchased the Chateau for $6 million in 2015, and has sought interim uses since 2019, with an eye on developing a future long-term plan for the building on Peace Plaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibits Development Group was initially contracted to operate the space, and the city has periodically scheduled activities at the Chateau since the agreement with EDG ended amid pandemic-related challenges.

On Monday, the Rochester City Council approved a three-year agreement with Threshold Arts, which will start operating the building this summer.

DMC Corp. board member R.T. Rybak praised the decision Wednesday, saying his experience as former Minneapolis mayor showed him that finding a local partner to activate a historic structure can yield rewards.

“It’s not just about the building,” he said. “It’s about the operation.”

Threshold Arts’ plans call for a variety of arts and cultural exhibits, alongside retail and community spaces.

As operator, it will schedule and use the building without paying monthly rent, but will turn over 10% of its revenue from rental activities to the city for future renovations.

In addition to the upgrades through the funds approved Wednesday, the city has earmarked another $350,000 from DMC funds in upgrades for the building, which will include restroom renovations to increase the allowed occupancy of the building.

DMC EDA Executive Director Patrick Seeb said the earlier funds have not been spent, since the city is seek alternative federal funding for the project, which would allow the DMC funds to be spent elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

A date for initial activation for the Chateau has not been announced, but Threshold Arts Founding Director Naura Anderson has said some activity is expected within weeks and a grand opening event will be held later this year.