SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Up to $250k in state DMC funds will help upgrade Chateau Theatre for new use

DMCC Corp. board approves up to $250,000 after Rochester City Council approved operating agreement for city-owned building.

Historic Chateau Theatre
The Historic Chateau Theatre on Monday, May 16, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 18, 2022 02:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — An up to $250,000 additional investment to upgrade the historic Chateau Theatre was approved Wednesday morning.

The cost for planned electrical upgrades, staging and lighting are expected to come from state Destination Medical Center funds.

Read more from Randy
Updated LINK BRT route.jpg
Local
$9.4 million extension to Rochester rapid transit approved by state DMCC board
Proposed changes are expected to add cost to federal request without added local expense.
May 18, 2022 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Macken files for Olmsted County District 5 seat
Rochester resident cites desire to be listener with commonsense approach to office.
May 18, 2022 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Street outreach 1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Medical students plan to keep taking their lessons to the street
First-year of elective street medicine program wraps up with plans to continue building on student-led effort hosted by Zumbro Valley Medical Society.
May 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Jamie Rothe, community engagement and experience director for DMC’s Economic Development Agency, said the expense is related to plans for Threshold Arts to activate the building with a variety of live performances and exhibits, along with rental opportunities,

“It’s really a beautiful building, but it’s a shell of the building, and we learned a lot along the way,” she said of the internal upgrades.

The city purchased the Chateau for $6 million in 2015, and has sought interim uses since 2019, with an eye on developing a future long-term plan for the building on Peace Plaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibits Development Group was initially contracted to operate the space, and the city has periodically scheduled activities at the Chateau since the agreement with EDG ended amid pandemic-related challenges.

On Monday, the Rochester City Council approved a three-year agreement with Threshold Arts, which will start operating the building this summer.

DMC Corp. board member R.T. Rybak praised the decision Wednesday, saying his experience as former Minneapolis mayor showed him that finding a local partner to activate a historic structure can yield rewards.

“It’s not just about the building,” he said. “It’s about the operation.”

Threshold Arts’ plans call for a variety of arts and cultural exhibits, alongside retail and community spaces.

As operator, it will schedule and use the building without paying monthly rent, but will turn over 10% of its revenue from rental activities to the city for future renovations.

In addition to the upgrades through the funds approved Wednesday, the city has earmarked another $350,000 from DMC funds in upgrades for the building, which will include restroom renovations to increase the allowed occupancy of the building.

DMC EDA Executive Director Patrick Seeb said the earlier funds have not been spent, since the city is seek alternative federal funding for the project, which would allow the DMC funds to be spent elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

A date for initial activation for the Chateau has not been announced, but Threshold Arts Founding Director Naura Anderson has said some activity is expected within weeks and a grand opening event will be held later this year.

What happened: The state's Destination Medical Center Corp. board approved the use of up to $250,000 for additional upgrades to the Chateau Theatre.

Why does this matter: The city's Chateau Theatre is expected to open this summer for interim uses operated by Threshold Arts.

What's next: Upgrades for interim use will be made as the city continues to consider options for long-term operations of the building

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERDESTINATION MEDICAL CENTER
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
GOP ezgif.com-gif-maker.gif
Exclusive
Local
Meet the GOP candidates in the 1st Congressional District special election primary
GOP candidates say they would fight inflation, work to secure energy independence, expand markets for farmers.
May 18, 2022 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
DFL ezgif.com-gif-maker.gif
Exclusive
Local
Meet the DFL candidates in 1st Congressional District special election primary
Winners will advance to Aug. 9 election where they will vie to serve out late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term.
May 18, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Cannibas ezgif.com-gif-maker.gif
Exclusive
Local
Meet the cannabis candidates in the 1st Congressional District special election primary
They want to make pot legal and revitalize southern Minnesota's economy.
May 18, 2022 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
$5k worth of copper wire stolen in Rochester between Monday and Tuesday
Copper wire can be sold as scrap and that may be a reason why it was stolen, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.
May 18, 2022 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson