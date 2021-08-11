SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Update: 25-year-old Rochester man found dead near railroad tracks in Northwest Rochester

Rochester police were called about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, for a report of a person found deceased on railroad tracks.

081121-RAILROAD-DEATH-3010.jpg
Railroad officials remain on the scene after a person was found dead on the railroad tracks near Third Avenue and Fifth Street Northwest in Rochester Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 11, 2021 02:50 PM
Rochester Police were on the scene Wednesday morning after the discovery of a person dead on the railroad tracks in Northwest Rochester.

The person was identified as a 25-year-old man from Rochester, police announced Wednesday afternoon. No other information was released.

Police received a call about 6:30 a.m. from a bicyclist who found the body in the area of Fifth Street and Third Avenue Northwest.

Little information was available Wednesday morning as police were investigating the incident and working with railroad authorities and the medical examiner's office.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the person appeared to have been hit by a train, but it was too early to say what may have led up to that.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story when more information is available.

081121-RAILROAD-DEATH-3095.jpg
1/2: Railroad officials remain on the scene after a person was found dead on the railroad tracks near Third Avenue and Fifth Street Northwest in Rochester Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
081121-RAILROAD-DEATH-3042.jpg
2/2: Railroad officials remain on the scene after a person was found dead on the railroad tracks near Third Avenue and Fifth Street Northwest in Rochester Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

