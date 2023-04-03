50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Update: Cops requesting assistance from public for woman reported missing in Winona

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please call the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at ​507-765-3874 (Option1).

Today at 1:43 PM

WINONA, Minn. — The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing Winona woman in the eastern part of Fillmore County.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury was reported missing and last seen on the morning of March 31.

"We are asking residents in this area to check their properties, including any video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras etc. for a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country van, signs of a disturbance, or any other suspicious activity. The timeframe in question would be from approximately 8am on 3/31 through 4pm on 4/1/23," Fillmore County Sheriff John DeDeorge said in a statement.

If you notice anything suspicious, please contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at ​507-765-3874 (Option1).

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers ( winonaareacrimestoppers.com or 507-457-6530).

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
