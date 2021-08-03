SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Update: Man arrested as five-hour standoff at Southeast Rochester hotel ends with no injuries

About 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and detained the man without using force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed.

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6078.jpg
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 03, 2021 10:17 AM
Share

A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday night following a five-hour standoff with law enforcement at the Extended Stay America on Woodlake Drive Southeast.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Tuesday morning that 39-year-old Nathan Titus was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. Titus' last known address was in Lake City, but Moilanen said the man has history in other counties in Southern Minnesota. He had not officially been charged in Olmsted County District Court as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. He is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Rochester Police Department responded to a report of an agitated man, possibly armed, with a woman inside a second-floor room. The hotel manager reportedly told police they could hear a woman screaming "stop," "get off" and "you don't have to point the gun at my face."

Nathan Titus 8.3.21
Nathan Titus

ADVERTISEMENT

When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the man both at the door of the hotel room and by phone. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team also attempted negotiations. A portion of the hotel was evacuated during the incident.

About 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit forced their way into the room and safely detained the man without force.

The 35-year-old woman suffered undisclosed injuries as a result of being assaulted by Titus, according to Moilanen.

An investigation is ongoing. More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including SWAT, responded. The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also assisted.

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6097.jpg
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6013.jpg
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6084.jpg
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6078.jpg
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6114.jpg
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-5964.jpg
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6159.jpg
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-5395.jpg
An Olmsted County ERU vehicle arrives on scene as Rochester Police Department respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-5991.jpg
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-5404.jpg
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-5424.jpg
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTPB 5 STORIES
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link