Update: Missing Rochester teenager found
Police say 17-year-old Destynee Stream was located safe.
A missing Rochester teenager has been found, the Rochester Police Department said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Destynee Stream, 17, was last seen leaving school on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and police asked for the public's help locating her Wednesday evening. Police say Stream was located safe.
