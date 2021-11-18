SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Update: Missing Rochester teenager found

Police say 17-year-old Destynee Stream was located safe.

Destynee Stream.png
Destynee Stream
By Post Bulletin staff report
November 18, 2021 05:33 PM
Share

A missing Rochester teenager has been found, the Rochester Police Department said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Destynee Stream, 17, was last seen leaving school on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and police asked for the public's help locating her Wednesday evening. Police say Stream was located safe.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETYALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts