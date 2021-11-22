UPDATE: One in custody after Dodge Center standoff with armed man

DODGE CENTER — A four-hour standoff between sheriff's deputies and an armed man that prompted a neighborhood evacuation has ended without injury.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced shortly after 5 p.m. Monday that they had taken 65-year-old John Lentz into custody after threats he made to law enforcement prompted the standoff and evacuation of the surrounding neighborhood.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Lentz’s home, in the 500 block of Third Avenue Northwest, at about 11:20 a.m. by a woman who said Lentz had assaulted and choked a person there and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t leave the house.

The woman told a deputy responding to the call that she and two other family members were trying to get Lentz to go to Saint Marys Hospital to be evaluated because “he seemed off” and has a history of mental illness, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose briefs members of the media as law enforcement agencies respond to a barricaded subject Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Dodge Center. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin Joe Ahlquist

Another person who lives there told deputies he confronted Lentz when he found pinning his dog to the floor. The roommate and dog owner told deputies he pushed Lentz off the dog and then had an altercation with Lentz who choked and hit him.

After deputies learned Lentz was armed, the sheriff’s office requested assistance from surrounding agencies including the Rochester Emergency Response Unit. The Triton School District was placed on a soft lockdown, and deputies evacuated the neighborhood and secured a six-block area around Lentz’s home.

At about 12:40 p.m., Lentz walked out his door, threatened to shoot officers and went back inside his home.

After multiple attempts to get Lentz to respond by cell phone, members of the ERU sent a “distraction device” into Lentz’s home shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Shortly after 4:36 p.m., the ERU broke windows on the southeast side of the home to try to get Lentz to respond to them. While they could still see Lentz walking around inside, he continued to refuse to respond to their commands to come out.

At about 4:52 p.m., ERU members broke a third window and Lentz came out and surrendered.

Lentz was taken into custody on warrants issued Monday for felony domestic assault by strangulation, terroristic threats, and 5th degree assault. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys for evaluation.