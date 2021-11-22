UPDATE: One in custody from Dodge Center standoff with armed man

DODGE CENTER --- One person is in custody without injury after at least five area public safety agencies have responded Monday afternoon to a man barricaded inside his home who threatened to shoot law enforcement, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced shortly after 5 p.m. that one person was taken into custody without incident or injury.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at for the neighborhood around the 500 block of 3rd Ave. NW in Dodge Center after police responding to a domestic incident at 11:19 a.m. were threatened by a man in the home. The man threatened to shoot officers if they approached the house.

The Triton School District went into a "soft lockdown" as a result of the incident. No injuries have been reported.

The 65-year-old man was reportedly having a "breakdown" and became upset with his family members.

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose briefs members of the media as law enforcement agencies respond to a barricaded subject Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Dodge Center. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin Joe Ahlquist

Rose said the man choked one of his family members before all members were able to escape the home. A family member told police that they saw the man with a rifle and that he said he would "go after" anyone who came to the home.

At 12:40 p.m., the man came out the door and ordered law enforcement to turn off their lights or sirens, and threatened to shoot anybody who approached before he returned back into the home. Rose said there were no phones in the home. A crisis negotiation team responded to the incident.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Kasson Police Department, Dodge Center Fire Department and Ambulance assisted with the incident.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when made available.

