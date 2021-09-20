Update: Rochester woman seriously injured in Highway 63 crash

ELGIN —A Rochester woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Farmington Township.

A 2016 Ford Escape was eastbound on White Bridge Road and a 2011 Honda CRV was southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection about 3:55 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Honda, 74-year-old Agustina Torres Miller, of Rochester, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 53-year-old Eliezer Muniz Soulette, of Arcadia, Wis., was taken to Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Elgin Fire Department and Rochester Fire Department also responded to the crash.