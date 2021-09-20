SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Update: Rochester woman seriously injured in Highway 63 crash

Accident at intersection with White Bridge Road happened Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Hwy 247 Crash 01 091921.JPG
Troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol work at the scene of a two-car crash at around 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. At least one person was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus by medical helicopter. John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 20, 2021 07:26 AM
ELGIN —A Rochester woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Farmington Township.

A 2016 Ford Escape was eastbound on White Bridge Road and a 2011 Honda CRV was southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection about 3:55 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Honda, 74-year-old Agustina Torres Miller, of Rochester, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 53-year-old Eliezer Muniz Soulette, of Arcadia, Wis., was taken to Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Elgin Fire Department and Rochester Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Hwy 247 Crash 02 091921.JPG
1/2: Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office direct traffic at a two-car crash at U.S. Highway 63 and Minnesota State Highway 247 Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The crash happened at around 4 p.m. At least one person was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus by medical helicopter. John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Hwy 247 Crash 03 091921.JPG
2/2: Minnesota State Patrol responds to a two-car crash at U.S. Highway 63 and Minnesota State Highway 247 at about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. At least one person was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus by medical helicopter. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

