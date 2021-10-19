Update: Spindler-Krage named Rochester city attorney
City council appoints interim city attorney to post permanently.
Michael Spindler-Krage will drop the “interim” from his title Thursday.
The Rochester City Council unanimously voted Monday to name him as the next city attorney.
Spindler-Krage has filled the office since Jason Loos left the post in June and a nationwide search was conducted.
With Spindler-Krage among the applicants for the position, a screening committee of three council members suggested he fill the position permanently.
Spindler-Krage has worked in the city attorney’s office for 15 years, serving as the criminal division supervisor before Loos restructured the office and put him in the No. 2 spot.
