Update: Spindler-Krage named Rochester city attorney

Michael Spindler-Krage will drop the “interim” from his title Thursday.

The Rochester City Council unanimously voted Monday to name him as the next city attorney.

Spindler-Krage has filled the office since Jason Loos left the post in June and a nationwide search was conducted.

With Spindler-Krage among the applicants for the position, a screening committee of three council members suggested he fill the position permanently.

Spindler-Krage has worked in the city attorney’s office for 15 years, serving as the criminal division supervisor before Loos restructured the office and put him in the No. 2 spot.