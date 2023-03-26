UPDATE: State Patrol identifies drivers in Friday fatal crash on U.S. 63

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 63 on Friday afternoon , March 24, 2023.

The state patrol identified John Warren Johnson, 83, of Plainview, Minnesota, as the driver killed when he collided with a semi tractor-trailer at Highway 63 and Olmsted County Road 21.

The semi was driven by Tyler David Kehren, 17, of Lake City, Minnesota, who was heading south on Highway 63 when Johnson entered the intersection heading west. Traffic from Olmsted County Road 21 onto Highway 63 has a stop sign. Kehren was not injured in the crash, according to the report.

Also Read





A third vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Rav4, driven by Clarence Robert Day, 77, of Plainview, was not involved in the crash but was hit by debris due to the crash, according to the report. Day and a passenger in the vehicle, Anyce Weber Day, 75, also of Plainview weren’t injured, the state patrol report shows.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Mayo One air ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the crash. The highway was closed in both directions for about three hours on Friday.