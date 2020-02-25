A planned compromise for parking at the former Kmart lot has sparked tension between Rochester’s two top elected officials.
“They called me and made an offer,” Mayor Kim Norton told Rochester City Council President Randy Staver on Monday after he criticized a meeting she had with the developer.
“I don’t like the behavior,” Staver responded, pointing out that Norton called council members opposed to the parking plan but left out those who supported it.
The original plan and related lease was approved in a 4-3 vote last week, but Patrick Regan, president of Camegaran LLC, which owns the property, reportedly called Norton to ask about a compromise to stave off a potential veto.
The effort appears to have worked. Norton said late Tuesday afternoon that she has decided against issuing a veto after Regan said he will restrict the use for parking to seven and a half years.
"He said he will not come back and ask," Norton said, noting nothing in the agreement modifies the lease approved on March 19.
"We have to accept people for their word," she said of the agreement to limit the lease to one 30-month extension beyond the initial five years.
Camegaran had reached a lease agreement with city staff and Mayo Clinic to provide 729 parking spaces, with a proposed expansion to nearly 1,400 spaces. Norton has opposed the potential for a 10-year use, based on an initial five-year contract with the provision for two, 30-month extensions.
Norton said the lease agreement stands as approved by the council, with a planned acknowledgement of the agreed 7.5 year limit expected to be voted on next week.
In discussing the agreement with Regan, Norton said invited council members Nick Campion and Annalissa Johnson, who had opposed to the original plan. Council Member Mark Bilderback, who provided the third opposing vote, wasn’t available, she said.
Campion said during last week’s council meeting that the length of the agreement was a concern but on Tuesday pointed to potential flexibility.
“There are ways to make this better for the community,” he said.
On Tuesday, Campion released support of a plan to limit the initial operation to five years, with potential extensions that would carry renewal fees at five, seven and nine years to fund potential public improvements. It's a concept that was not presented for a council vote.
Staver said Tuesday he believes the original agreement provides needed flexibility.
“Seven years, to me, is a fairly short amount of time,” he said, adding that redevelopment projects typically take years to move forward.
He said the original agreement allows the ability to shorten the time frame but also gives Camegaran a longer option, if needed.
A revised lease for operating a park-and-ride facility in the former Kmart parking lot seeks to address concerns cited when the agreement was reviewed in January.
He called the mayor’s effort to modify the agreement “a misstep,” saying her options are to accept the agreement or veto it.
“We have to respect our respective boundaries,” he said.
Norton said she opted to take the meeting with Regan because she had been left out of the original discussions.
"They didn't include me at all," she said.
During the March 19 council meeting, Staver was joined by council members Michael Wojcik, Patrick Keane and Shaun Palmer in supporting the original lease.
Immediately prior to the call for a council vote, Norton raised her hand to speak but was apparently not initially noticed by Staver. When Staver went ahead with the vote after being informed the mayor wanted to speak, she questioned the action.
“As someone with veto authority, it seems like it would be nice to get my question answered before you had the vote,” she told Staver during Wednesday’s meeting.
Her question at the time was based on the length of the original agreement.