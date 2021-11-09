SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Updated: All clear for students, staff to return to Rochester's Mayo High School after threat evacuation

A message was sent out to parents and guardians about the incident Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. No threats were identified, Rochester Police Department Spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said in an email just before 3 p.m.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 09, 2021 01:56 PM
Mayo High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon out of an abundance of caution after school officials said the school received a threat, according to a statement from the district. The Rochester Police Department confirmed just before 3 p.m. that no threat was found.

A tweet from the Rochester Public Schools account also sent out an alert saying "We have received the all clear and students are returning to the classrooms now."

Rochester Police Department spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said in an email to the Post Bulletin that police, members of the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service were called to the school at 2:17 p.m. for a report of a bomb threat.

As a result of the threat, the school was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," a statement from the district read.

"We are working with District officials as well as the Rochester Police Department. Local law enforcement indicated that these calls are being made across the state at secondary schools and universities. We are following proper security precautions for this type of threat," the statement concluded.

At least one other school in Rochester, Lourdes High School, was also impacted.

