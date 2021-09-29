Updated: California woman with Rochester ties found after reported missing last week

Editor's note: A corporal with the Corona Police Department in Corona, Calif., told the Post Bulletin in an email at 7:30 p.m. CDT that Tiara La Shae Gildon was found alive on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, and that her family had been notified. No further details were released by police citing Gildon's privacy rights.

Hundreds of miles from where Tiara La Shae Gildon was last seen, her father is calling attention to her disappearance.

Gildon, 29, was last seen at her apartment in Riverside, Calif., on Sept. 20. Her car was found three days later abandoned in Beverly Hills and on Sept. 24, her phone was found disconnected in Bakersfield, Calif.

Her father, Charles Jackson, and his wife CarolAnn Marie, spoke with the Post Bulletin Tuesday about Gildon and her disappearance.

While no one is sure yet where Gildon is or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, one thing is for sure. "We know something is not right," Marie said.

Jackson said he learned of his daughter’s disappearance last weekend through a phone call from her mother, Lawanda Gildon.

Tiara Gildon has lived in California for about five years. Her mother and some of her siblings also live in California. She lived in Rochester for about a year when she was in her early 20s.

As Jackson and his daughter rebuilt their relationship over the years, the two would share ministry videos with each other -- both finding guidance and strength in their Christian faith. The two also discussed plans for Jackson to go to California for a visit. He didn't make it out.

Charles Jackson and daughter Tiara La Shae Gildon. Contributed / Charles Jackson

Shortly before her disappearance, Gildon had quit her job so she could focus on her music. In July, she was featured in a video by The Strindberg Laboratory, a professional nonprofit community theater company in Los Angeles of which Gildon was a member.

In 2020, there were 543,018 missing person records entered into the National Crime Information Center. Of that number, 90,333 were Black women or girls, according to data from NCIC.

Charles Jackson reacts as he listens to a recording of his daughter Tiara La Shae Gildon sing while interviewed Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin