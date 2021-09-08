SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Updated: Faribault man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Highway 14 in Byron

The 55-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, for what were described in the state patrol report as life threatening injuries.

Byron - Olmsted County map.png
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
September 08, 2021 08:09 AM
BYRON — A Faribault, Minn., man suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash in Byron at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Road 5.

A 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit, driven by David Chant, 55, of Faribault, collided with a 2016 Toyota Sequoia at the intersection, setting off a chain-reaction crash with a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2012 Ford Focus, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Chant was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for what were described in the State Patrol report as life-threatening injuries.

The 61-year-old driver of the Equinox, identified as Kathleen Ann Steinmetz, of Tomah, Wis., was not injured.

The driver of Ford Focus, 29-year-old Joseph Lee Carlson, of Rochester, and the driver of the Toyota Sequoia, 33-year-old Christopher Logan Boswell, of Rochester, also were not injured.

All four people were wearing seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Byron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Mayo's medical helicopter responded to the scene.

