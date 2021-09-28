SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Updated: Fire that destroys garage at Oronoco residence believed to be arson

A resident in the 700 block of Fifth Street Northwest in Oronoco called in the fire about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 28, 2021 12:51 PM
ORONOCO -- Initial reports about an overnight fire that destroyed a garage on an Oronoco property say the fire was arson.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Oronoco and Pine Island fire departments were called about 1:50 a.m. to the 700 block of Fifth Street Northwest for a report of a fire. A neighbor called to report seeing flames, according to Capt. James Schueller.

When emergency responders arrived, they found a garage collapsed and fully engulfed in flames along with the 2015 Chevrolet Impala parked inside the garage.

Schueller said Tuesday afternoon that initial reports have led law enforcement to believe the fire was arson.

In July, the home at the property was destroyed in a fire. The resident, 82-year-old Ruth Oleson, was found deceased in a bedroom. Oleson's death was not ruled suspicious. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office listed Oleson's cause of death as "smoke inhalation (entrapment in house fire.)"

That fire remains under investigation by the state Fire Marshal's Office, but Schueller said there was nothing to indicate the fire was suspicious or arson.

The Oronoco Fire Department requested Tuesday that a fire marshal help investigate the fire. Schueller said Tuesday morning that the fire marshal was expected to be on scene "at first light."

