Updated: Large shed destroyed in SE Rochester structure fire

The Rochester Fire Department was called at 1:04 p.m. to 7245 54th St. SE for a shed on a non-residential property on fire.

01 100721-SHED-FIRE-00038.jpg
Firefighters from Rochester and Eyota battle a shed fire Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, near Marion southeast of Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
October 08, 2021 05:33 AM
A large shed in rural Southeast Rochester, near Marion Township, was destroyed by a fire Thursday afternooon.

The Rochester Fire Department was called at 1:04 p.m. to 7245 54th St. SE for a shed on a non-residential property on fire.

When fire crews arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the building. Smoke was visible from US Highway 52 in the distance.

The shed was approximately 150 feet by 50 feet with farm equipment inside. It was deemed a total loss with a damage estimate around $150,000, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

The fire was started when two adults were cutting metal with a chop saw in the shed, causing sparks to ignite debris on the shed floor, Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman said.

There were no injuries reported.

The Eyota Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office assisted on the scene.

Marion - Olmsted County map.png
Created with Datawrapper

02 100721-SHED-FIRE-09989.jpg
1/3: Firefighters from Rochester and Eyota battle a shed fire Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, near Marion southeast of Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
03 100721-SHED-FIRE-09946.jpg
2/3: Firefighters from Rochester and Eyota battle a shed fire Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, near Marion southeast of Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
04 100721-SHED-FIRE-09968.jpg
3/3: Firefighters from Rochester and Eyota battle a shed fire Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, near Marion southeast of Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

