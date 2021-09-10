Updated: Man arrested in connection to Rochester, Pine Island bank robberies

A man was arrested north of Mantorville Friday morning in connection to a bank robbery in Rochester and attempted bank robbery in Pine Island.

Police did not identify the man, but Rochester police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson wrote in an email that the man was found by a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy.

Rochester police were called about 9:40 a.m. for a report of a robbery at Sterling State Bank, 10 25th St. SE. Grayson said the man did not display a weapon, but left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said in an email that his office received a call at 10:05 a.m. that a "demand for money" was made at the Pine Island Bank, 128 Main St. S.

The incident was described as an attempt to rob the bank.

The caller to the sheriff's office was able to provide a description of the suspect. He is believed to be the same person who committed the robbery in Rochester.

"Going off a description of the suspect, a Goodhue County deputy spotted an individual matching the description driving a vehicle west of Pine Island," the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release. "The vehicle headed south on Highway 57 and was pulled over around 10:20 a.m. in Dodge County."

The Pine Island School was put on lockdown during the search, as a precaution, and was lifted when the man was arrested.

The FBI also is investigating the incidents. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers as well as the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.