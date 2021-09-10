SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Updated: Man arrested in connection to Rochester, Pine Island bank robberies

Robbery, attempted robbery happened within 25 minutes of each other.

091021-bank-robbery-6349.jpg
Rochester police respond to a report of a robbery around 9:38 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Sterling State Bank in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 10, 2021 02:34 PM
A man was arrested north of Mantorville Friday morning in connection to a bank robbery in Rochester and attempted bank robbery in Pine Island.

Police did not identify the man, but Rochester police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson wrote in an email that the man was found by a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy.

Rochester police were called about 9:40 a.m. for a report of a robbery at Sterling State Bank, 10 25th St. SE. Grayson said the man did not display a weapon, but left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said in an email that his office received a call at 10:05 a.m. that a "demand for money" was made at the Pine Island Bank, 128 Main St. S.

The incident was described as an attempt to rob the bank.

The caller to the sheriff's office was able to provide a description of the suspect. He is believed to be the same person who committed the robbery in Rochester.

"Going off a description of the suspect, a Goodhue County deputy spotted an individual matching the description driving a vehicle west of Pine Island," the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release. "The vehicle headed south on Highway 57 and was pulled over around 10:20 a.m. in Dodge County."

The Pine Island School was put on lockdown during the search, as a precaution, and was lifted when the man was arrested.

The FBI also is investigating the incidents. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers as well as the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

091021-ATTEMPTED-BANK-ROBBERY-07180.jpg
1/5: A Goodhue County Sheriff's Office vehicle is parked outside the Pine Island Bank after an attempted robbert Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Pine Island. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
091021-bank-robbery-6390.jpg
2/5: Rochester police respond to a report of a robbery around 9:38 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Sterling State Bank in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
091021-bank-robbery-6396.jpg
3/5: Rochester police respond to a report of a robbery around 9:38 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Sterling State Bank in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
091021-bank-robbery-6367.jpg
4/5: Rochester police respond to a report of a robbery around 9:38 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Sterling State Bank in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Rochester police respond to bank robbery
5/5: Rochester police respond to a report of a robbery around 9:38 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at a Rochester bank. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
