Updated: Mayo Clinic shuttles rattle Kutzky Park neighbors

Several Kutzky Park residents turned out Monday evening asking for city action regarding Mayo Clinic shuttle buses that circle a portion of their neighborhood.

“We are being treated as a throwaway neighborhood,” resident Stephanie Podulke said.

Podulke, who is the Olmsted County board chairwoman, said she was speaking as a citizen on behalf of her neighbors, some of whom she said are Mayo Clinic employees worried about speaking out.

ALSO READ: Frich operates a shuttle that typically doesn't need him Med City Mover's chief operator is working to collect data and work out kinks in autonomous vehicle test pilot.

Emily Lynch, president of the Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association, said the shuttle buses have raised concerns that go beyond other large vehicles that routinely cross the neighborhood.

“The people in our neighborhood, who have shown great tolerance for a great amount of city traffic, have, however, found the Mayo Clinic West Lot employee shuttle buses intolerable,” she said. “Many cannot sleep past 4:30 a.m. when the first shuttle thunders down the street, followed by at least 16 more before 6 a.m.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo Clinic reported Tuesday that plans are in place to reduce Center Street bus traffic in the Kutzky Park neighborhood next month and alternative routes will be explored at that time.

Neighbors said Monday that they have reached out to Mayo Clinic without a satisfactory answer, which prompted them to ask the Rochester City Council to take action, citing noise ordinances and health concerns.

“This poses a problem to the health of the residents, as we have heard, and the integrity of the neighborhood,” said resident Alan Hoffman, a retired Mayo Clinic pediatric radiologist.

A yard sign showing a Mayo Clinic shuttle bus and the words "we live here" is displayed near the corner of West Center Street and 11th Avenue Tuesday morning, Nov. 16, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin Joe Ahlquist

Several council members said it wasn’t the first time they had heard concerns about the buses, and they said their efforts to find a quick solution haven’t been successful.

Council member Patrick Keane said the use of city streets by the shuttles was allowed, but he said he still sought a change.

“I thought we were going to be able to talk to Mayo, their different representatives, and they would see the negative impact and they would see they should not be doing that, but that did not happen,” he said, adding that he hadn’t considered whether the buses violate noise restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council President Brooke Carlson said she also spoke to Mayo Clinic representatives about the issue and said it needs more discussion as a council.

The council voted 6-0 to ask city staff to research the issue and potential conflicts with city policy.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Mayo Clinic said the current number of buses using the route through the Kutzky Park neighborhood is higher than usual because of COVID-19 safety precautions on bus capacity.

"Currently we allow only 12 to 14 passengers on each bus to ensure proper social distancing during the pandemic," the statement said, adding that neighbors were informed earlier this month that operations are tentatively scheduled to resume at full 30-plus passenger capacity in early December.

The statement notes the change will reduce some bus traffic and alternative routes to provide some relief for neighbors during rush hour are being explored.

"While it does not bring immediate relief to the neighbors’ concerns, Mayo Clinic is actively working with the City of Rochester towards the development and implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit project along Second Street," the statement reports. "Our long-term goal is to incorporate our transportation of Mayo Clinic employees into the BRT line."

The bus rapid transit project, dubbed The Link, is expected to connect transit and other facilities at the West Lot location with several dedicated stops along Second Street Southwest.

The city council reviewed the latest plans for the Destination Medical Center project, which is estimated to cost $114 million with nearly 50% of the cost covered by federal funds, during its afternoon meeting Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest timeline calls for the final design to be completed next year and construction in 2023 and 2024. The operation would begin in 2025, if work and anticipated access to federal and DMC funding remains on schedule.