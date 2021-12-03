Updated: Pleasant Grove man dies after tree falls on him
The 71-year-old man was reportedly attempting to cut down a tree when it split and fell on him, fatally injuring him.
PLEASANT GROVE -- A 71-year-old Pleasant Grove man died Wednesday after a tree he was attempting to cut down split in two and fell on him, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.
Deputies responded to the 3500 block of 110 Street Southeast at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday in Pleasant Grove Township after the man's wife found him pinned to his tractor seat by part of a fallen tree.
The man sustained "significant" head trauma, said Schueller.
The man was identified Friday morning as Douglas Feine.
