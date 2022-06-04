SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
Updated rapid transit proposal with estimated $143.5 million price tag ready for review

Rochester City Council will receive update on project as anticipated application for federal funding nears

Updated LINK BRT route.jpg
A proposed bus rapid transit route would largely serve Second Street, with a few blocks of Third Avenue Southeast added.
Contributed by City of Rochester
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 04, 2022 06:00 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A proposed $29.5 million expansion to a planned bus rapid transit project will be reviewed Monday.

Proposed changes include an extension of the initially proposed route, station upgrades and adding a vehicle and platform to the system dubbed Link Rapid Transit.

The overall changes would increase the project’s estimated cost from $114.9 million to approximately $143.5 million, according to a report prepared for the Rochester City Council.

“City and (Destination Medical Center) staff recommend holding the DMC share of the budget consistent with the previous project cost,” city project manager Jarrett Hubbard wrote in the report. “This will increase the federal share from $56 (million) to $84 million.”

The largest proposed increase to the project budget is an effort to improve stations and user experience on the system. With an added $12.1 million, the goal is to provide added weather protection and accessibility for people with disabilities, among other improvements.

The work will also link three of the proposed 12 dedicated stops to the existing pedestrian subway system.

BRT station.jpg
A potential design for a rapid transit stop near St. Marys Hospital is shown. Potential upgrades to key stations would seek to provide more enclosed access for transit users.
City of Rochester

Meanwhile, the estimated cost to support and operational systems dropped by an estimated $7.7 million, based on work to define the project needs.

Funding for the project is primarily expected to come from federal transportation funds and state funds dedicated to the DMC initiative.

The state’s DMC Corp. board reviewed and approved the expansion to seek federal funding last month, and the Rochester City Council will be asked for its support Monday, during its 7 p.m. meeting in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Link Rapid Transit is proposed to serve a dedicated route primarily along Second Street, from Mayo Clinic’s existing west shuttle lot to the Mayo Civic Center. The proposed revision will take the rapid-transit buses south on Third Avenue to a new proposed endpoint near the Sixth Street intersection

Increasing the route from 2.6 miles to 2.8 miles is expected to require adding a bus to the schedule to maintain stops every five minutes at each of the stations. The change is not expected to increase the number of vehicles being purchased for the project.

Other proposed changes include bike lane expansion along the route and infrastructure changes to support transit preferred lanes along the route.

The estimated cost of overall street infrastructure has increased from $9.9 million to nearly $15.2 million with the proposed changes, and bike and pedestrian infrastructure estimates rose from $2.6 million to nearly $7 million.

The route extension and added work is expected to delay the project for a year, with the new proposed opening set for early 2026, if the city receives the requested federal funding. The delay is largely connected to the need to restart some design work and a related environmental review.

“The Link Rapid Transit project is currently in the design phase, with project teammates advancing the guideway and station design,” Hubbard wrote in his report. “Further, an environmental analysis will be underway, which will help explain why the project is needed; highlight potential social and environmental benefits; identify potential impacts to the natural and built environments; and recommend mitigation strategies for those impacts.”

City staff anticipate filing an application for federal approval this fall, if the council approved the project revisions.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of June 6 include:

Rochester

  • City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
  • City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
  • Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.
  • Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.
  • Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.
  • Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Olmsted County

  • Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the Government Center.
  • Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.
  • Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 4 of the Government Center.
  • Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday in conference room 2 of the Government Center.
  • Zoning Board of Adjustment, 6:30 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

  • School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.
