Updated: RPD investigating fight at John Adams Middle School

Students at John Adams Middle School were held in their classrooms for 30 minutes Monday as an ambulance arrived in response to a "medical situation," later confirmed by RPS to have been the result of a fight.

Rochester Public Schools informed parents and guardians about the situation through a notice sent by email.

"This allowed the hallways to be cleared of students and staff while we attended to the necessary medical needs of the individual," the statement said. "An ambulance was called for this incident."

The statement did not indicate the nature of the medical situation or how it happened. The notice also did not indicate whether the subject of the incident was a student, staff member or another person.

Several reports from families, however, indicate the medical incident resulted from a "big fight" shortly before lunchtime, and that the students were in lockdown during the half-hour period.

RPS Communications Director Heather Nessler confirmed that a fight occurred, but declined to provide further details, noting that health details are "private student data."

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said in an email Tuesday morning that school resource officers responded to John Adams on Monday and were actively investigating the incident.