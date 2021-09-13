Updated: Suspect charged in Rochester bank robbery

A 31-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in a bank robbery in Rochester and an attempted robbery in Pine Island on Friday.

Rochester police said Jacari A. Peters, of Chicago, was arrested in connection to the two incidents.

Peters made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Monday afternoon on a single felony charge of simple robbery.

No charges had been filed in Goodhue County District Court as of 1 p.m. on Monday.

Rochester police were called about 9:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, for a report of a robbery at Sterling State Bank, 10 25th St. SE.. Rochester. Police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson wrote in an email that day that no weapon was displayed during the incident.

A woman told police that a man came to the counter wearing a surgical mask, threw a white grocery-style bag down on the counter and told her "give me your money," the criminal complaint states.

When the woman said "excuse me," the man responded "I'm robbing you, give me your money."

Another witness told police he heard the man say "put the money in the bag. I don't want to hurt anybody," according to the criminal complaint.

Peters may have made off with more than $1,500 dollars. Officers would later find $1,694 in cash, some of which matched the serial numbers of bait money from Sterling State Bank, in the center console of the vehicle Peters was in when he was stopped by police.

About 25 minutes after the Rochester robbery, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a call that a "demand for money" was made at the Pine Island Bank, 128 Main St. S., according to Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly.

Deputies made an arrest in connection to the robbery about 10:20 a.m. north of Mantorville.

Using surveillance footage from a business near the Rochester bank, officers were able to identify a suspect vehicle as well as images of the suspect.

The FBI was called to investigate the incident.

Editor's note: This story was updated on Dec. 7, 2021, to correct Peters' age. He was 31.