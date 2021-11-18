SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Updated: Suspicious luggage removed from Amtrak train in Red Wing

The train departed Seattle on Tuesday, Nov. 16, according to a tweet from the Amtrak Alerts Twitter account.

By Post Bulletin staff report
November 18, 2021 10:52 AM
RED WING - A half dozen agencies responded to an Amtrak train in Red Wing Wednesday after the discovery of suspicious luggage aboard.

The Red Wing Emergency Communication Center received a call around 2:05 p.m. from Amtrak personnel on a train headed to Chicago that two "abnormal packages" were found aboard the train. The train departed Seattle on Tuesday, Nov. 16, according to a tweet from the Amtrak Alerts Twitter account.

Red Wing police responded about a minute later and called for additional resources after its initial assessment of the situation, according to a news release from the Red Wing Police Department.

Public Safety crews, which included the Rochester Fire Department's Chemical Assessment Team (CAT), secured the area and moved passengers to a safe location so that the packages could be removed from the train.

The Rochester Fire Department CAT "conducted atmospherically and environmental monitoring, which assisted the local authorities with making operational strategies and command decisions," according to a news release from the fire department. A firefighter within the department clarified that RFD crews used monitors to make sure that there was nothing harmful in the air.

The CAT was on scene for about six hours.

"Red Wing Police and Fire confirmed no threat to the community and no injuries reported during the incident," according to the Red Wing Police Department's news release. "The Red Wing Police Department released the scene to Amtrak officials at approximately 9:15 p.m."

The St. Paul Bomb Squad, the Red Wing Police and Fire Departments, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal and the CAT all responded to the incident. Canadian Pacific Rail, Amtrak authorities as well as Red Wing Public Works, Hiawatha Valley Transit and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) provided additional support.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

