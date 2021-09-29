Updated: Winona Police Department say woman last seen in Rochester located

WINONA — The Winona Police Department announced Thursday morning that a woman who was last seen on Sept. 22 was located.

The department posted a call for the public's help on its Facebook page Wednesday, asking for the public's help in locating the 52-year-old woman who was last seen in Rochester on Sept. 22.

The department posted about 8:15 a.m. Thursday that Christine Lynn Spiten had been located.

