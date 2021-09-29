SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Updated: Winona Police Department say woman last seen in Rochester located

Christine Lynn Spiten, 52, was last seen on Sept. 22 after she was released from an undisclosed facility in Rochester. Police announced Thursday she had been located.

ChristineLynnSpiten MISSING POSTER.png
The Winona Police Department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, a flier seeking information on Christine Lynn Spiten, who was last seen in Rochester on Sept. 22, 2021.
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 29, 2021 03:10 PM
WINONA — The Winona Police Department announced Thursday morning that a woman who was last seen on Sept. 22 was located.

The department posted a call for the public's help on its Facebook page Wednesday, asking for the public's help in locating the 52-year-old woman who was last seen in Rochester on Sept. 22.

The department posted about 8:15 a.m. Thursday that Christine Lynn Spiten had been located.

