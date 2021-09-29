Updated: Winona Police Department say woman last seen in Rochester located
Christine Lynn Spiten, 52, was last seen on Sept. 22 after she was released from an undisclosed facility in Rochester. Police announced Thursday she had been located.
WINONA — The Winona Police Department announced Thursday morning that a woman who was last seen on Sept. 22 was located.
The department posted a call for the public's help on its Facebook page Wednesday, asking for the public's help in locating the 52-year-old woman who was last seen in Rochester on Sept. 22.
The department posted about 8:15 a.m. Thursday that Christine Lynn Spiten had been located.
