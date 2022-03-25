Updating John Marshall will cost more than building some of the district's newest schools

ROCHESTER — Those walking the halls of John Marshall High School will get a breath of fresh air in the next few years, but it'll cost the school district a pretty penny to make it happen.

Rochester Public Schools is planning an upgrade to various features of the high school, including the HVAC system. The project will replace the boilers that go back to the late 1950s, as well as all the systems that carry air throughout the building.

The estimated cost of the project is $45 million, a price tag more than the total of some of the district's newest buildings. However, school district administrators say it's a cost that will pay off in the long run.

"It just doesn't make sense to not put the money into it, because they're going to pretty much have a brand new building — not exterior-wise, but all the mechanical systems will be updated. And that will last another 20, 30 years at least," said Scott Sherden, RPS director of operations.

The project is expected to take place over three summers, starting in 2022. The upgrade will include a "displacement system," which will provide 100% fresh air to the classrooms, as opposed to some previous systems which would rely more on mixed air, according to Jason Woodhouse with CRW Architecture and Design Group.

The high school is 342,000 square feet.

In addition to the HVAC system itself, the upgrade will include some other components. Background information on the district's website provided a brief description of the work.

"The project includes replacement of the boilers, installation of dehumidification equipment, replacement of the mechanical units, upgrades of the electrical and plumbing systems, and additional detail work."

Another component will include asbestos removal. It also will include replacing the school's front "curtain wall," which refers to the siding composed of glass and maroon panels.

Keane McWaters, a project manager with Knutson Construction, said it's logical to replace the curtain wall at the same time as the HVAC system.

"If the curtain wall were to remain as existing, the new mechanical system would have been designed larger, so to speak, for a less efficient building envelope," McWaters said. "Which is why it made sense to replace the curtain wall now so that the mechanical system could be sized for a more efficient building envelope."

The cost of the project is higher than the $32.7 million it was originally estimated to be. The cost rose to $39 million during the design phase. It rose again to $45.17 million after some additional work was factored into the project.

At face value, undertaking a project that large seems counterintuitive, given the school district is dealing with a large budget deficit.

According to RPS Finance Director John Carlson, the cost of paying for the JM renovation will not impact the budget deficit. He said the funding that will pay for the construction bonds comes from property taxes "that can’t be used for operational expenses."

In other words, the district's overall budget is compartmentalized into smaller budgets. The operational deficit exists in the general fund. There is a separate fund that pays for construction projects.

Rather, Carlson said, the increased efficiency of the building should ultimately help the district's situation.

"If we delayed the project at John Marshall High School, it would not improve the operational deficit we have," Carlson said via email. "The project at John Marshall should improve the efficiency of the heating and cooling so we are expecting when the project is complete, we will be using less electricity and natural gas. Savings on energy will help reduce the operational deficit."

Carlson went on to say the project should not affect taxpayers.

"Our property taxing rate is expected to stay flat even after borrowing this money for the project," Carlson said. "We had planned for this well in advance and worked it into our debt schedule."

Nevertheless, the project will cost more than the expense of building some of the district's most recent schools. According to information about the 2019 referendum projects, the cost to build (or rebuild) the elementary schools of Overland, Longfellow and Bishop was approximately $32 million per school.

The cost to build Dakota Middle School is a little more than the JM HVAC project, registering at approximately $55 million.

The high cost associated with the project prompted some school board members to question whether it would be easier to simply build a new high school.

McWaters estimated rebuilding a school the size of John Marshall, which is roughly twice the size of Dakota Middle School, would cost in excess of $100 million. Sherden also commented on the question, saying,"There's still a lot of life left in the building."