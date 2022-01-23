SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

UPS warehouse, trucks damaged in a fire Saturday

The cause and extent of the damage is still being tallied.

Fire crews fight a fire on th
Fire crews battle a fire on the north end of a UPS warehouse in Rochester Saturday night, Jan. 22, 2022.
Photo contributed by the Rochester Fire Department
By Post Bulletin Staff Reports
January 23, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester UPS warehouse and UPS trucks were damaged by fire late Saturday night.

No one was injured, but it will be sometime before an estimate of damages to the packages and their contents, trucks and the building can be tallied.

Firefighters were called to the warehouse at the 1600 block of Opportunity Road NW just before 11 p.m.

ups.42.jpg
Fire crews battle a fire on the north end of a UPS warehouse in Rochester Saturday night, Jan. 22, 2022.
Photo contributed by the Rochester Fire Department

An automatic alarm showed sprinkler system flow and smoke in different parts of the warehouse. Witnesses reported to dispatch that they saw flames shortly before firefighters arrived.

Fire crews found fire with smoke coming from the building in a loading dock area on the north end of the building where UPS trucks were parked.

Firefighters called for a ladder truck to help fight the fire from above. Firefighters also cut into some of the trucks that were on fire to put out the fire in the cargo areas of the trucks.

Pulver Towing helped move some of the trucks away from the warehouse in case of fire rekindling from one of the trucks.

e3.ups.jpg
Fire crews battle a fire on the north end of a UPS warehouse in Rochester Saturday night, Jan. 22, 2022.
Photo contributed by the Rochester Fire Department

Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Utilities, Minnesota Energy, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Stewartville Fire Department and Byron Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

