Urban quail farming takes flight in Rochester

Poultry farming isn’t for everyone, but Oliver Books hasn’t quailed from the endeavor despite living in a city.

Over the past five months, Books has raised about 70 Coturnix quail. The petite fowl, which can range in color from dusky red to dappled browns and whites, weigh in at between 3 and 5 ounces as adults, are quiet, and require a small footprint.

Books says the city of Rochester has regulations on raising chickens and ducks within city limits but doesn’t regulate quail.

“I didn't want to break any rules,” he says, “so I did my research and noticed there wasn't any regulation on quail, so I thought I would give raising them a try.”

After binge watching hours of YouTube videos on how to raise quail, Books purchased the minimum order of 30 from Hoover’s Hatchery. They arrived on April 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first day was a bit rough,” he says. “I think the traveling was hard on them, but the majority made it through the night and were absolutely thriving in no time.”

Young quail being raised by Oliver Books on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Since that first brood, Books has incubated his own chicks.

“I love hatch day,” says Books. “It's always so fun to watch the little birds come to life.”

Two weeks ago, a new batch of quail chicks hatched out. Their soft down, gentle peeps and awkward legs are adorable.

Books says he tries to keep his flock at about 27 quail.

“I want to make sure the birds I care for are kept in a good environment,” he says.

He raises the birds both for their eggs and their meat. The eggs are white and dappled with large splotches of dark brown. They are about a third of the size of a chicken egg. One quail can lay about 300 eggs a year, and quail usually live around three years.

Quail eggs are on the menu for Books every day. “I like the ratio of yolk to white, it’s more yolk than a chicken egg, and I think they’re more flavorful as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He likes them fried and soft boiled and says his dad pickles them. He says it takes a “comical” amount of the tiny eggs to make an egg bake, but that the dish is still tasty.

Quail belonging to Oliver Books on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“Quail are a prey animal in the wild, so they naturally mature very quickly and are fully grown in 6-8 weeks,” says Books. “The meat is sort of duck adjacent, perhaps a little tamer, and has a similar taste to other game birds, like grouse.”

Raising quail has given Books a new perspective on what he eats.

“It has really helped me connect with my food. It's given me perspective on how I respect, not only the farmers who raise the food that I eat, but also the animals that became food,” he says.

Though Books realizes he is privileged to have the opportunity, he says that after raising quail he tries to source the bulk of his food locally. He hopes to reduce his carbon footprint.

“I want to support ethically sourced food,” he says. “It's important to me that I try to make decisions and take actions based in my values.”

In addition to enjoying the eggs and meat of the quail he’s raised, Books has also sold chicks and adults. He says that raising quail is profitable at just about every stage. Eventually, Books hopes to sell his eggs and meat at the Rochester Farmers Market.

Currently, most of Books’ quail reside in a multilayered coop he built for them. The coop takes up a minimal amount of room in Books’ garage, and he is working on building a second coop to potentially house more quail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two lucky quail have moved into Books’ house and hang out with his tortoise, Alexander Louis Armstrong. Though most of Books’ quail aren’t named, the two that share the 4x8 terrarium with the tortoise are named Red and Smol Potato. He says its like a “tiny Jurassic Park.”

Quail eggs Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“Coming downstairs one morning and seeing Alexander the tortoise with both quail nestled close to him all warming up under the heat lamp was delightful,” he says.

Though Books says he loves raising quail, he says one of the down sides is cleaning up after them.

“There's a lot of poop,” he jokes. “So, so, so much poop.”

He adds that the birds can sometimes be aggressive with one another especially when hens and roosters are kept together. “I honestly think it’s just out of stupidity”, he says.

Oliver Books feeds his quail Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Books first raised chickens before he began raising quail. His says his partner, Grace Glover, who is “super supportive of his weird hobbies,” suggested he raise chickens two years ago. He enjoyed it and says it helped him get ready to raise quail.

“I'm glad they (quail) weren't my first bird experience because they're a little more challenging than the chickens, but they're a highlight of my days,” Books says.

Besides all the benefits of their eggs and meat, Books says he raises quail because they are “cute and quirky.” In the future, Books dreams of moving onto some acreage and building a large aviary for game birds and even ostriches.

Oliver Books feeds his quail Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

For now, Books says he still has a long way to go in reaching his goals with the quail he’s keeping but thinks the first summer has been a tremendous success.

“I wanted this to be part of a journey of self-sustainability and maybe make a little walking around money,” says Books, “but I ended up really loving these dummies.”

Insta-Quail

If you want to see Oliver Books’ quail for yourself, check them out on Instagram @qrime.quails . You can also direct message this account if you are interested in purchasing quail hatchlings or quail eggs for eating or hatching.