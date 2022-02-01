SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

US responds to federal lawsuit alleging mistreatment at the border

In a 39-page response filed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, the government argued that the federal courts did not have jurisdiction to hear the case and denied allegations made in the Honduran sisters' lawsuit.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 01, 2022 04:17 PM
ST. PAUL — The U.S. government has denied it treated a pair of underage Honduran sisters inhumanely when the pair crossed the border in early summer 2019.

In its 39-page filing, the government laid out a number of defenses and denials in its response to the lawsuit brought in U.S. District Court in Minnesota in October 2021 by Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos and her mother, Daysi Villalobos Izaguirre, on behalf of her minor daughter, “Y.S.”

The sisters’ lawsuit, which is being litigated by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and Texas, as well as Dorsey & Whitney LLP, alleges that despite decades of court orders establishing that the government has a duty to care for and protect unaccompanied children, the U.S. failed to fulfill its most basic obligations to Sanchez Villalobos and her sister.

The girls alleged they were forced to compete for food, never given medical screenings and were kept in appalling conditions while held at a Customs and Border Protection Detention Center less than 30 miles outside of El Paso in Clint, Texas.

In its response, the government presents about a dozen defenses, most arguing that the court does not have jurisdiction to preside over the case because the lawsuit failed to make a proper claim against the U.S. whether it was because the case was not properly served or that the claims the sisters’ lawsuit makes are statutorily barred.

The U.S. also argued that if the court finds the government negligent, the pair's own negligence exceeded that of the government's, which bars their claim.

“In the alternative, (Sanchez Villalobos’s and Y.S.’s) own negligence contributed to Plaintiffs’ injuries and damages and any recovery must be reduced in proportion to their comparative fault,” the filing reads.

The filing also denies specific words the lawsuit used to described the conditions the girls faced including that they had their backpacks "rifled through" and that CBP staff treated any person "horribly."

No timeline on when a judge may make a ruling in the case was outlined in court filings.

