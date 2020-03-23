AUSTIN — A proposed 3,300-head hog finishing confinement barn near Austin is under environmental review by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency.
The proposed barn, about 8 miles north of Austin, would finish 3,300 hogs for market at a time. That total amounts to 990 animal units, or just under the 1,000-animal unit level that would trigger an environmental assessment worksheet from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
At 1,000 animal units, an EAW would require an inventory of greenhouse gases estimated for the project. However, this project would not trigger that assessment.
The FSA is accepting comments on the potential environmental effects of the project through April 16.
If the project receives USDA approval, it would still require a conditional use permit from the Mower County Board of Commissioners.
Information regarding the project can be reviewed in person at the Fillmore County FSA office, and comments can be submitted to Farm Loan Manager Adam Gritz at 413 Farmers St. NW, #B, Preston, MN 55965 or via email at mnpreston-fsa@one.usda.gov.