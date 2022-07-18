SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Utica's tiny Airbnb cabin and its owners running it from the sea

The cabin grew in popularity during the pandemic as people "wanted a place to just get away from society and relax and unplug,” owner Heather Nierman said.

Utica Airbnb.jpg
The one-bedroom, half-bath Airbnb cabin located near Utica, Minnesota.
Contributed / Airbnb guest Adam Kazilsky
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
July 18, 2022 02:56 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

UTICA — Out in the middle of nowhere near Utica, Minnesota, is a tiny Airbnb cabin that’s become popular because, well, it’s in the middle of nowhere.

The one-bedroom, half-bath (an outhouse) cabin was built and is owned by former Rochester residents Heather Nierman and her husband, Scott. Staying in the cabin cost $57 a night and is about a half-mile hike to get to.

Also Read
Hokah - Houston County map.png
Local
Brownsville woman injured in Highway 26 crash in Houston County
The vehicle was traveling north on Highway 26 in Hokah Township when it went off the road and rolled.
July 18, 2022 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Fatal crash police lights
Local
Dodge County motorcycle crash kills man Wednesday morning
The crash occurred Wednesday morning when the motorcycle went into a ditch off Highway 30 near Westfield Township and ejected the driver.
July 13, 2022 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher

People don’t book this cabin to stay plugged in with the world, but to get away from the world.

“I think it’s just the seclusion and people just being overstimulated,” Heather said of the cabin’s draw. “There are no TVs, cell phone service is hard to get, you have to walk up a hill to get a good bar. But I think people are feeling really overwhelmed lately and they just want to relax. It kind of forces them to relax because they’re in the middle of nowhere and it’s peaceful and makes you just feel good.”

The couple had the idea for the cabin back in 2018 after purchasing the land with Heather’s family. They had always planned to build something there, but decided to do something different and chose the tiny cabin.

ADVERTISEMENT

While in Rochester, Heather said her husband worked at a construction company and accumulated spare building materials over the years for the cabin. Once the tiny cabin was built, they registered the cabin on Airbnb and immediately reservations started steadily coming in.

But the pandemic made the cabin a hot commodity.

“COVID hit, and it kind of went crazy,” Heather said. “Every single weekend was booked, really. People we’re just getting restless in their homes, and they wanted a place to just get away from society and relax and unplug.”

Managing the cabin is one of Heather’s daughters, who still lives in Rochester. This is needed because Heather and Scott quit their jobs back in 2018 and have been sailing the world since.

Utica Cabin 01
1/3: The one-bedroom, half-bath Airbnb cabin located near Utica, Minnesota.
Utica Cabinjpg
2/3: The cabin features a wood stove and one lofted bed.
Utica Cabin.jpg
3/3: Another look inside the one-bedroom Airbnb cabin located near Utica, Minnesota.

The idea is one they had planned for years, Heather said.

“We told our family two or three years before our kids graduated that we were going to sell everything and chase the world basically,” Heather said. “They were like, ‘What? That’s crazy.’ I actually don’t think they thought it was going to happen. I don’t think they thought we were serious, but we sold everything and just rent out our properties. … So basically we live off what very little rent we make off our three properties.”

The two have sailed throughout Central America and are currently docked in the Dominican Republic with plans to sail to Puerto Rico next followed by the Virgin Islands.

“My husband and I just wanted to go to new places and meet new people from different cultures,” Heather said. “You know, just enjoy the world a little and it’s been amazing. I would never take it back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

8bbb4b62-847d-44ad-89a9-f67b24e3c1d5 (1).jpg
The lone bathroom for the Airbnb cabin located near Utica, Minnesota.
Contributed / Heather Nierman
Utica Cabin.jpg
Another look inside the one-bedroom Airbnb cabin located near Utica, Minnesota.
Contributed / Heather Nierman

Related Topics: UTICAPEOPLEEXCLUSIVEHOME AND GARDEN
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 17-23, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 18, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
20220718_112034.jpg
Business
Rochester's Wild Bill's restaurant abruptly closes its doors
Rochester’s Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon abruptly closed its doors for good at 300 17th Ave. NW by the Miracle Mile Shopping Center on Monday morning.
July 18, 2022 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
power outage.png
Local
Update: Turkey vulture causes power outage around Chatfield
CHATFIELD, Minn. - More than 1,000 customers were without power Monday, July 18, morning for about an hour around Chatfield.
July 18, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Ambulance stock photo
Local
Rochester woman airlifted to Mayo Clinic after being kicked by horse Saturday
First responders had to cross a river and walk through thick vegetation to get to the woman.
July 18, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson