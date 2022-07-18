Utica's tiny Airbnb cabin and its owners running it from the sea

UTICA — Out in the middle of nowhere near Utica, Minnesota, is a tiny Airbnb cabin that’s become popular because, well, it’s in the middle of nowhere.

The one-bedroom, half-bath (an outhouse) cabin was built and is owned by former Rochester residents Heather Nierman and her husband, Scott. Staying in the cabin cost $57 a night and is about a half-mile hike to get to.

People don’t book this cabin to stay plugged in with the world, but to get away from the world.

“I think it’s just the seclusion and people just being overstimulated,” Heather said of the cabin’s draw. “There are no TVs, cell phone service is hard to get, you have to walk up a hill to get a good bar. But I think people are feeling really overwhelmed lately and they just want to relax. It kind of forces them to relax because they’re in the middle of nowhere and it’s peaceful and makes you just feel good.”

The couple had the idea for the cabin back in 2018 after purchasing the land with Heather’s family. They had always planned to build something there, but decided to do something different and chose the tiny cabin.

While in Rochester, Heather said her husband worked at a construction company and accumulated spare building materials over the years for the cabin. Once the tiny cabin was built, they registered the cabin on Airbnb and immediately reservations started steadily coming in.

But the pandemic made the cabin a hot commodity.

“COVID hit, and it kind of went crazy,” Heather said. “Every single weekend was booked, really. People we’re just getting restless in their homes, and they wanted a place to just get away from society and relax and unplug.”

Managing the cabin is one of Heather’s daughters, who still lives in Rochester. This is needed because Heather and Scott quit their jobs back in 2018 and have been sailing the world since.

1 / 3: The one-bedroom, half-bath Airbnb cabin located near Utica, Minnesota. 2 / 3: The cabin features a wood stove and one lofted bed. 3 / 3: Another look inside the one-bedroom Airbnb cabin located near Utica, Minnesota.

The idea is one they had planned for years, Heather said.

“We told our family two or three years before our kids graduated that we were going to sell everything and chase the world basically,” Heather said. “They were like, ‘What? That’s crazy.’ I actually don’t think they thought it was going to happen. I don’t think they thought we were serious, but we sold everything and just rent out our properties. … So basically we live off what very little rent we make off our three properties.”

The two have sailed throughout Central America and are currently docked in the Dominican Republic with plans to sail to Puerto Rico next followed by the Virgin Islands.

“My husband and I just wanted to go to new places and meet new people from different cultures,” Heather said. “You know, just enjoy the world a little and it’s been amazing. I would never take it back.”

The lone bathroom for the Airbnb cabin located near Utica, Minnesota. Contributed / Heather Nierman