Vaccine appears to be reducing transmission in Olmsted County

Olmsted County’s public health director said he’s seeing COVID-19 numbers headed in the right direction.

“For the first time, I think we are seeing the vaccine impact transmission here,” Graham Briggs told county commissioners Tuesday.

At least one dose of vaccine has been given to 18.4% of the county’s residents, and 7.7% have received both required doses.

RELATED: How long will it take to vaccinate all Olmsted County residents?

Briggs also said the decline in cases traced to travel and congregate living sites show improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 15% of cases confirmed in the first week of January were connected to travel; that number dropped to approximately 6% two weeks later.

In the same period, the percentage connected to congregate living sites was cut by more than half.

Briggs said the rate of change was good to see.

But that doesn’t mean the county is out of the woods.

Briggs said the rate of daily infection needs to continue to drop. In the past week, the daily average was 24.7 new cases per 100,000 residents.

“Once you start to get to 20, that’s when you start to get a feel that there is limited transmission,” he said.

When it comes to the percent of positive tests being reported, Briggs said public health officials would like to see the number drop to 5%.

With 3,070 tests reported in the past week, 8.5% produced positive results. That’s down from 10% in the week that ended Jan. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the numbers decline, Briggs said uncertainty continues in the vaccination process.

“It is changing routinely, almost daily,” he said, noting the state has stopped providing first doses of vaccine at Willow Creek Middle School, but is expected to give second doses to people who received the initial shots at the site.

He said the state program sites are expected to drop from nine to two, which will remain open to all state residents 65 and older, but will require additional travel.

Locally, he said efforts through Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center are focusing on residents 80 years and older, with plans to lower the age range in five-year increments as more vaccine becomes available.

“At least for right now, that’s what we are talking about,” he said.

Commissioner Ken Brown said federal reports of nearly 50 million doses distributed, with 32 million administered, has him hopeful.

“I think this number is going to explode again this month,” he said. “I’m quite optimistic, frankly, that things will dramatically change, even within the next month.”

Until then, Briggs said public health educators continue to encourage residents to take preventive measures -- wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands.