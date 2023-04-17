99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Valleyhigh Drive Northwest faces delays as road construction starts near County Road 158

Related Olmsted County reconstruction and resurfacing project slated to continue into June.

An Olmsted County map shows closed roads and detours related to work on Valleyhigh Drive and 60th Anenue Northwest.
Olmsted County
By Staff reports
Today at 8:54 AM

ROCHESTER — Construction work on Valleyhigh Road near the intersection of County Road 158 is set to begin Wednesday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane near the intersection.

The traffic change is part of a larger project involving Olmsted County's section of Valley High Drive and 60th Avenue Northwest.

Work includes the closure of County Road 158 north of Valleyhigh Drive while a 500-foot section is being realigned to match into the new roadway.

The section of roadway is anticipated to be open to normal traffic in approximately a month and a half.

Along with the project, additional roadway construction on 60th Avenue will continue with its closure between Valleyhigh Drive and 55th Street Northwest, as well as the section south to 19th Street Northwest.

A detour will remain in place until surfacing gets placed and traffic can be routed onto the new roadway in June.

Fitzgerald Excavating and Trucking, Inc. is the prime contractor for the $19.5 million project.

