Vehicle a total loss in Southwest Rochester fire

No one was hurt after a fire destroyed a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Rochester.

The Rochester Fire Department was called for a vehicle on fire that was parked in the driveway of 1715 Greystone Lane SW. When units arrived, the engine compartment was fully engulfed, according to a press release.

The siding on the nearby garage was beginning to smoke.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and cooled the garage with water. The vehicle was a total loss.