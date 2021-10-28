SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Vehicle a total loss in Southwest Rochester fire

When units arrived, the engine compartment was fully engulfed.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 28, 2021 07:50 AM
No one was hurt after a fire destroyed a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Rochester.

The Rochester Fire Department was called for a vehicle on fire that was parked in the driveway of 1715 Greystone Lane SW. When units arrived, the engine compartment was fully engulfed, according to a press release.

The siding on the nearby garage was beginning to smoke.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and cooled the garage with water. The vehicle was a total loss.

