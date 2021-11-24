Vehicle fire on I-90 starts grass fire
The vehicle was a total loss, but no one was injured from the fire.
A vehicle fire on Interstate 90 at mile marker 219 started a "significant" grass fire Tuesday evening.
The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 7:17 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle was engulfed in fire and in the ditch, which started a large grass fire.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire with minimal spread. The incident is under investigation.
The vehicle was a total loss; no one was injured.
The Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Stewartville Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol aided with the incident.
1/2: The Rochester Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 90 that spread into the ditch, causing a significant grass fire. Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
