Vehicle fire on I-90 starts grass fire

A vehicle fire on Interstate 90 at mile marker 219 started a "significant" grass fire Tuesday evening.

The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 7:17 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle was engulfed in fire and in the ditch, which started a large grass fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire with minimal spread. The incident is under investigation.

The vehicle was a total loss; no one was injured.

The Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Stewartville Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol aided with the incident.

