Vehicle rollover crash on Highway 14 in Kasson injures two
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 14 Monday morning when it went out of control and rolled into the median.
KASSON — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 14.
Juan Isaac Nunez Esquer, 22, of Claremont, was driving a 1997 Chevy Silverado eastbound on Highway 14 in the left lane at 10:25 a.m. when the vehicle went out of control and rolled into the median, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Esquer and one of his passengers, Jaileene Guel, 19, also of Claremont, were taken to Mayo Clinic HospitalSaint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. An infant in the vehicle was not injured from the crash and also taken to Saint Marys.
The report noted snow/ice road conditions at the time of the crash.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Kasson Fire Department and Kasson Ambulance responded to the incident.
ADVERTISEMENT