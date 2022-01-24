Vehicle rollover crash on Highway 14 in Kasson injures two

KASSON — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 14.

Juan Isaac Nunez Esquer, 22, of Claremont, was driving a 1997 Chevy Silverado eastbound on Highway 14 in the left lane at 10:25 a.m. when the vehicle went out of control and rolled into the median, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Esquer and one of his passengers, Jaileene Guel, 19, also of Claremont, were taken to Mayo Clinic HospitalSaint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. An infant in the vehicle was not injured from the crash and also taken to Saint Marys.

The report noted snow/ice road conditions at the time of the crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Kasson Fire Department and Kasson Ambulance responded to the incident.