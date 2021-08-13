Vehicle rollover in Freeborn County sends two to hospital

AUSTIN -- A single-vehicle rollover Friday morning on Interstate 90 near Oakland Township sent two people to the hospital.

John William Boosinger, 67, of Billings, Mont., was driving a 2000 Ford Excursion eastbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 170 about 9:10 a.m. when the vehicle went into the median and rolled after overcorrecting, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Boosinger, and his passenger Deborah Sue Boosinger, 67, of Billings, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, Hayward Fire Department and Mayo Clinic ambulance responded to the scene.