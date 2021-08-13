Vehicle rollover in Freeborn County sends two to hospital
John William Boosinger, 67, of Billings, Mont., was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 when his vehicle went into the median and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
AUSTIN -- A single-vehicle rollover Friday morning on Interstate 90 near Oakland Township sent two people to the hospital.
John William Boosinger, 67, of Billings, Mont., was driving a 2000 Ford Excursion eastbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 170 about 9:10 a.m. when the vehicle went into the median and rolled after overcorrecting, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Boosinger, and his passenger Deborah Sue Boosinger, 67, of Billings, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin with non-life threatening injuries.
The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, Hayward Fire Department and Mayo Clinic ambulance responded to the scene.