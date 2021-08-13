SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Vehicle rollover in Freeborn County sends two to hospital

John William Boosinger, 67, of Billings, Mont., was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 when his vehicle went into the median and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
August 13, 2021 02:22 PM
Share

AUSTIN -- A single-vehicle rollover Friday morning on Interstate 90 near Oakland Township sent two people to the hospital.

John William Boosinger, 67, of Billings, Mont., was driving a 2000 Ford Excursion eastbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 170 about 9:10 a.m. when the vehicle went into the median and rolled after overcorrecting, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Boosinger, and his passenger Deborah Sue Boosinger, 67, of Billings, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, Hayward Fire Department and Mayo Clinic ambulance responded to the scene.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYFREEBORN COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link