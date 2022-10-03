Vehicle shot overnight Saturday, no injuries reported

ROCHESTER — A parked vehicle in Rochester was reportedly shot around midnight Saturday Oct. 1, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A 56-year-old woman reported to the Rochester Police Department that her vehicle had a bullet hole in it Saturday morning.

The vehicle was parked near a residence on the 3000 block of Valley High Driver Northwest. She reported that she heard two "pop" sounds a little after midnight on Saturday.

When she left her residence later that morning, she noticed a bullet hole in the hood of her van. Two shell casings were found in the street.

"We don't know how or why their van was shot or why," Moilanen said. "It's something we're going to look into."

Moilanen said the department did not receive any other reports of damage or shootings.

