News | Local
News reporting
Vehicle shot overnight Saturday, no injuries reported

"We don't know how or why their van was shot or why," Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said. "It's something we're going to look into."

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 03, 2022 09:21 AM
ROCHESTER — A parked vehicle in Rochester was reportedly shot around midnight Saturday Oct. 1, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A 56-year-old woman reported to the Rochester Police Department that her vehicle had a bullet hole in it Saturday morning.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 25-October 1, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 03, 2022 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Crime survey comments
Local
Does Rochester feel safe? Violent crime stats might surprise you
Public perceptions and stats from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension don't always agree as Rochester bucks the state and national trend where violent crime is on the rise.
October 03, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The vehicle was parked near a residence on the 3000 block of Valley High Driver Northwest. She reported that she heard two "pop" sounds a little after midnight on Saturday.

When she left her residence later that morning, she noticed a bullet hole in the hood of her van. Two shell casings were found in the street.

"We don't know how or why their van was shot or why," Moilanen said. "It's something we're going to look into."

Moilanen said the department did not receive any other reports of damage or shootings.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
