News | Local

Vehicle stolen from Northeast Rochester, later recovered

The vehicle owners reported their 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe stolen Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. It was recovered hours later.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 16, 2021 08:03 AM
Hours after a vehicle was reported stolen from a Northeast Rochester resident, police found it unoccupied and locked.

Rochester police received a report about 11:30 a.m. Friday that a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from a driveway in the 2900 block of Ivory Road Northeast. The vehicle owners, a couple in their 70s, told officers the theft occurred sometime between 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.

About 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers found the vehicle unoccupied and locked, parked in the 400 block of 31st Street Northeast. The owner was called to come to the vehicle and told police whoever took the car must have also gone inside the couple's home as they were missing a wallet and purse.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
