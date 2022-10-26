SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Vehicles broken into at Stewartville business

A person used wire cutters to gain entry to a Stewartville business lot and stole several items from work trucks, according to law enforcement.

OCSO - BURGLARY.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 26, 2022 10:12 AM
STEWARTVILLE — A Stewartville business reported that several vehicles on their property were broken into over the weekend, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

The business owner said that a person broke a fence on the property Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, and stole multiple items from several work trucks, amounting to around $3,000 in losses. The damage to fence is estimated at around $3,200.

Surveillance video shows a person checking vehicles in the lot as well as a shed on the property.

Police suspect the person used wire cutters for the fence due to the clean cuts that were made.

A similar incident happened to the business in November 2022.

The incident is under investigation.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
