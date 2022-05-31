SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Victim Services of Dodge, Fillmore and Olmsted Counties seeking volunteers

The organization uses volunteers to answer its 24/7 crisis line.

Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted County Victim Services logo
Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted County Victim Services
By Staff reports
May 31, 2022 09:58 AM
ROCHESTER — Victim Services of Dodge, Fillmore and Olmsted counties is seeking volunteers to help answer its 24/7 crisis line.

The organization will host training sessions beginning on June 7 that will run through July 7. The sessions are held Tuesday and Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Olmsted County Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Volunteers provide emotional support, referrals, and information for victims/survivors of sexual assault and other crimes. Shifts are nightly from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. and day shifts on weekends and holidays run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering must complete a free, 40-hour sexual assault training program as well as pass a background check and live within a 30-minute response time to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Interested people 18 years old or older can apply online through the Olmsted County Victim Services page under the Public Safety and Law Enforcement tab. If residents have questions, they can contact Volunteer Coordinator Samaneh Khoshini at 507-328-7271 or Khoshini.samaneh@co.olmsted.mn.us .

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETY
